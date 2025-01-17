Madehganj murder: 2nd autopsy shows ‘no bullet injuries’; cops to seek medico-legal opinion

LUCKNOW No bullet injuries were found on the auto driver’s body, stated the second post-mortem examination report on Thursday, a day after the body was exhumed from the grave in Nishatganj Paper Mill Colony. The police will now seek a medico-legal opinion in the case from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow. According to the police, Rizwan was shot dead on that night. (Pic for representation)

DCP (central zone) Raveena Tyagi confirmed the findings, saying that ante-mortem head injury was the cause of death and now the police will seek a medico-legal opinion.

Mohammad Rizwan, a 60-year-old e-rickshaw driver, was killed in the Madehganj area of Lucknow on December 30, 2024. The first post-mortem examination report had stated that excessive bleeding due to a head injury caused death - without commenting on the possible weapon used.

According to the police, Rizwan was shot dead on that night. Later, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity as the shooters’ real target was a retired railway employee. The police arrested the accused Aftab of Para, Krishnakant of Rae Bareli and Mohd Yasir of Hussainganj, on Sunday morning. When the dots were connected, it was found that Aftab had conspired to kill the retired railway employee, the father of his girlfriend living in Delhi.

The auto driver’s son Fayan had sought a fresh postmortem examination as he had doubts over the first report that stated excessive blood loss as the cause of death.

Another officer privy to the probe said the police had all evidence to corroborate the crime executed by the three accused, and it was just that the ‘gunshot injury’ was not visible on the body of the victim.