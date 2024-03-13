 Madhumita’s sister accuses Amarmani of trying to kill her, seeks his son’s expulsion from Congress - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Madhumita’s sister accuses Amarmani of trying to kill her, seeks his son’s expulsion from Congress

Madhumita’s sister accuses Amarmani of trying to kill her, seeks his son’s expulsion from Congress

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 08:08 AM IST

In a written complaint with police, Madhumita’s sister Nidhi Tripathi alleged the firing incident took place outside her house in Lakhimpur Kheri in the wee hours of Monday

LUCKNOW/LAKHIMPUR KHERI The sister of poet Madhumita Shukla, who was found shot dead at her Lucknow residence on May 9, 2003, on Tuesday accused former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi of trying to kill her after unidentified men allegedly fired shots outside her house, and demanded police protection.

Both Amarmani Tripathi, who was a minister in the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party government in the state at that time, and his wife Madhumani Tripathi were in 2011 sentenced to life term in Gorakhpur district jail for their involvement in Madhumita Shukla’s murder. (File Photo)
In a written complaint with police, Madhumita’s sister Nidhi Tripathi alleged the firing incident took place outside her house in Lakhimpur Kheri in the wee hours of Monday.

Both Amarmani Tripathi, who was a minister in the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party government in the state at that time, and his wife Madhumani Tripathi were in 2011 sentenced to life term in Gorakhpur district jail for their involvement in Madhumita Shukla’s murder. In August, the state government granted the couple premature release, prompting Nidhi to move the Supreme Court, which upheld the relief.

“Unidentified men arrived and fired shots outside my house around 3.10am. I later recovered a bullet from outside my house,” she said in her police complaint, seen by HT. “I believe Amarmani Tripathi was behind the firing. I need police protection,” she said. Additional superintendent of police Pawan Gautam said: “We have received the complaint and a probe is on.”

Meanwhile, Nidhi sat on fast at her residence on Tuesday, demanding either her expulsion from the Congress or that of Amanmani Tripathi (son of Amarmani Tripathi), who had joined the party on Saturday.

“I joined the Congress nine years back, following the ideals of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. But today I feel disappointed (after the induction of Amanmani Tripathi),” she said.

