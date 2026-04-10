Mafiosi find new routes out of prison: Fake sureties, jail lapses raise alarm in UP

A worrying trend is surfacing across Uttar Pradesh where several high-profile gangsters have secured release after long spells behind bars, allegedly aided by forged surety documents, procedural lapses, disputed releases and strategic legal manoeuvring.

Officials said the developments have prompted calls for stricter verification of sureties, digitised warrant management between courts and prisons. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The recent cases involving Udham Singh Karnawal, Ravi Kana and Sundar Bhaati have intensified concerns among law enforcement and judicial circles over how hardened criminal networks may be exploiting loopholes in the bail and prison-release system.

Udham Singh’s archrival Yogesh Bhadauria also walked out of Siddharthnagar jail nearly a month ago, while police sources said the current locations and hideouts of both gang leaders remain untraceable. On April 1, Udham Singh’s alleged sharpshooter was gunned down by the UP STF during an attempt to arrest him in a case linked to a ₹5 crore extortion demand and firing at an installation in March.

The latest flashpoint is the alleged fake surety fraud linked to Udham Singh’s bail. Ashutosh Kumar, circle officer, Sardhana of Meerut, said Anwar, a farmer from Sarurpur, alleged that two local men took his Aadhaar card, PAN card and signatures on the pretext of arranging a loan. He later discovered that the same documents had allegedly been used as surety papers for Udham Singh’s bail, leading to an FIR for cheating, forgery, intimidation and conspiracy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Brijesh Kumar Singh, STF Meerut unit’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), said Udham Singh, who was arrested in July 2021 in an extortion and criminal intimidation case, was released on bail on March 26, 2026, after spending four years and eight months in jail. Police officials said the alleged fraud surfaced only during post-release verification of the surety credentials, exposing how organised crime figures may be relying on proxy documentation and forged legal paperwork to secure bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brijesh Kumar Singh, STF Meerut unit’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), said Udham Singh, who was arrested in July 2021 in an extortion and criminal intimidation case, was released on bail on March 26, 2026, after spending four years and eight months in jail. Police officials said the alleged fraud surfaced only during post-release verification of the surety credentials, exposing how organised crime figures may be relying on proxy documentation and forged legal paperwork to secure bail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The disputed release of Ravi Kana from Banda jail on January 31, 2026 has already led to disciplinary action against prison officials. Following sharp observations from the Gautam Buddh Nagar court, the prison department suspended Banda jailer Vikram Singh Yadav and initiated a departmental inquiry against the jail superintendent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disputed release of Ravi Kana from Banda jail on January 31, 2026 has already led to disciplinary action against prison officials. Following sharp observations from the Gautam Buddh Nagar court, the prison department suspended Banda jailer Vikram Singh Yadav and initiated a departmental inquiry against the jail superintendent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court questioned how Ravi Kana was released despite the existence of a production warrant (Warrant-B) and why prison authorities allegedly failed to inform either the police or the court before allowing him to walk free.

According to the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the DIG Jail, Prayagraj Range, the jailer was allegedly aware of the warrant but still proceeded with the release in violation of rules and without mandatory approvals. Officials said the matter also led to a criminal case against prison staff, though they later obtained a stay on arrest from a court.

Notorious western UP gangster Sundar Bhaati was quietly released from Sonbhadra jail in October 2024 after securing bail from the Allahabad high court. He was serving life imprisonment in the murder case of Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Nagar and his government bodyguard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sources said Bhaati left for Delhi shortly after his release, reportedly flying out from Varanasi.

Bhati, who faces more than 60 criminal cases, including murder, extortion and attempted murder, has long been considered one of western Uttar Pradesh’s most influential gangland figures. His release reignited fears of a renewed turf war over the scrap and steel trade in Noida and adjoining regions.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna said the state police are treating all such cases with utmost seriousness and that any attempt to misuse legal processes or exploit procedural gaps will be dealt with firmly.

“We are closely monitoring cases where the release of hardened criminals has raised legal or procedural concerns. No individual, irrespective of influence or criminal background, will be allowed to take advantage of loopholes in the system. Accountability will be fixed wherever negligence or collusion is established,” Krishna said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the developments have prompted calls for stricter verification of sureties, digitised warrant management between courts and prisons, and closer monitoring of the release process for history-sheeters and gang leaders. Police sources said multiple agencies are now examining whether these cases are isolated incidents or part of a larger pattern of criminal syndicates systematically gaming the bail and prison administration system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON