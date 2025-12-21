Magh Mela 2026: Capped fares, stricter safety to streamline Sangam boat rides

As part of preparations for Magh Mela 2026, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has finalised boating arrangements to ensure the safety, affordability and convenience of pilgrims visiting the Sangam for ritual bathing. Inspection of boats underway on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. (HT)

According to an official rate list issued on Sunday, the maximum boat fare has been capped at ₹150 per person. From Balua Ghat, the round-trip fare to the Sangam has been fixed at ₹150, while pilgrims boarding from Gau Ghat will be charged ₹120. Fares from Imli Ghat, Minto Park, Mankameshwar and Saraswati Ghat have been set at ₹115 per person, ₹90 from Qila Ghat, and ₹75 from Arail Ghat and Mela Ghat. Boat crossings from Someshwar Ghat, Shankh Beni Ghat and across the Ganga and Yamuna will cost ₹60 per person, officials said.

Alongside fare regulation, safety checks are underway, with the public works department (PWD) issuing fitness certificates to boats at the VIP Ghat. Boat Testing Office in-charge and engineer Akhilesh Yadav said manually operated boats are being inspected to determine passenger capacity. Based on seating capacity, safety and danger markings will be made, and the boat licence number along with the maximum permitted number of passengers will be prominently displayed. Each licensed boat will have two trained boatmen, both skilled in rowing and swimming, with the minimum age fixed at 21 years. Boats must be equipped with oars, life jackets for all passengers, two air-filled motor tubes and a 25-foot-long safety rope.

To enhance the visual appeal of the Magh Mela, the authority has also introduced uniform branding and beautification measures.

At a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and Mela Authority chairperson Saumya Agrawal with representatives of the Boatmen Association on Saturday evening, guidelines were issued for installing yellow-coloured canopies on all boats.

Some canopies will carry the government of Uttar Pradesh logo, while others will feature the Magh Mela Prayagraj logo, along with slogans such as ‘Welcome to Teerthraj Prayagraj’ and ‘Magh Mela 2026’. LED lights powered by small batteries have also been proposed along the edges of the canopies for evening hours.

All boats will be painted brown, with a danger line mandatorily marked. While logos will be provided by the Mela Authority, the canopies and LED lighting will be arranged by the boatmen. The divisional commissioner has directed that boat licences will be issued only after compliance with all safety, branding and beautification norms.