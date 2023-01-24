Magh Mela: All set for Basant Panchami snan at Sangam on Jan 26

Preparations have begun for the fourth major bathing festival of the ongoing annual Magh Mela set to take place on Basant Panchami on January 26. The officials expect around 1.25 crore pilgrims will be present here on the occasion, especially in the light of the fact that the festival is coinciding with the Republic Day— a national holiday.

Even as pilgrims started reaching here from across the country, traffic diversions and restrictions also came into force from Tuesday night and would remain in place till Friday night.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and mela adhikari (mela officer) Arvind Kumar Chauhan have instructed the officials to ensure same arrangements as done for the biggest bathing fest of the Magh Mela on Mauni Amavasya on January 21 so that no one faces any inconvenience.

“All preparations are on schedule. Entry and exit of pilgrims and visitors will be from different routes so that there is no overcrowding at any one given spot or route,” said mela adhikari Arvind Chauhan.

Officials have also decided to increase volunteers at the lost and found centre. Also, there will be a team of volunteers at the railway stations which will be in direct contact with mela officials providing information about the movement of trains to be displayed on the display boards in mela area, officials said.

Due to recent rain, there has been sludge on some routes and orders have been given for fresh laying of dry sand over such spots. Railways and Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation would be running special buses and trains for the convenience of pilgrims.

Railway officials said mela special trains will be run from Prayag and Rambagh railway stations. Due to the maximum crowd on Mauni Amavasya, 13 mela specials were run but at present preparations are on to run only four fair specials on Basant Panchami. Train number 05110 Banaras-Prayagraj mela special will leave from Rambagh on January 26 morning, officials shared.