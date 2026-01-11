Magh Mela: Yogi reviews preparations for major bathing festivals, takes holy dip

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a holy dip in the Sangam waters, performed Ganga Puja and offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. During his daylong visit, he also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Magh Mela bathing festivals of Makar Sankranti (January 14-15), Mauni Amavasya (January 18) and Basant Panchami (January 23) at a high-level meeting with senior administrative and Mela Authority officials. He also fed Siberian migratory birds from a boat. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath taking a holy dip in the Sangam waters, in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT Photo)

The chief minister said while 10-15 lakh devotees were expected on Paush Purnima (January 3), over 31 lakh took the holy dip on the occasion.

Referring to his holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, he said, “I experienced a divine feeling while bathing here. The water is so pure—was this possible 8–10 years ago? Such purity is a blessing when a true devotee of Lord Ram and Mother Ganga is in power.”

He expressed happiness at taking a holy dip and recalled visiting Prayagraj on the same date last year during Mahakumbh preparations.

He credited the Namami Gange project to Prime Minister Modi, calling him “a true son of Mother India” and added that every devotee bathing here is blessing him.

Speaking to the media, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the extensive preparations for the Magh Mela. He said administrative alertness, technology-driven solutions, and inter-departmental coordination are ensuring convenience and safety for devotees.

He added that he is personally monitoring arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of all events during this period.

Yogi said the length of ghats has been increased, cleanliness prioritised, and arrangements made to protect devotees from the cold wave. For crowd management, a public address system has been installed across the Mela area.

He said that all major bathing rituals will be conducted smoothly with purity, effective communication and strong coordination.

He directed officials to ensure timely completion of all arrangements, besides smooth movement of devotees in the Mela area as well as at the entrance and exit points of Prayagraj.

He was accompanied by senior cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Satua Baba besides MLA and former minister Siddharth Nath Singh.

MELA SERVICE APP LAUNCHED

During the review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Mela Service App for visitors coming to Magh Mela, Through this app, devotees visiting the Mela will be able to access services digitally, he said.

Mela officer Rishiraj stated that the app has been digitally designed in such a way that any devotee or tourist sitting in any part of the Mela region can inform the Mela administration about their problem, and the administration staff will be able to resolve it.

By scanning QR codes pasted on all electricity poles in the Mela area, devotees can describe their problem in the form and send it to the administration. Teams from various departments of the Mela administration will take cognizance of the issue and resolve it immediately. This facility has been provided for the first time in the Magh Mela.

CM VISITS LAW UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

After participating in programmes held in the Magh Mela area, the chief minister visited the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University and interacted with the faculty members there. Vice chancellor Professor Usha Tandon assured him that the academic session would begin from the university’s permanent campus in September 2026.

In a meeting with the VC and other officials, Adityanath said that Prayagraj has been a center of education since ancient times. It was here, at the Bharadwaj Ashram, that Rishi Bharadwaj’s Gurukul was located, which is considered the first university. The country’s largest high court is also located here. The Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University will play a significant role in fulfilling the legal requirements of the largest high court in the country. The CM instructed the university administration to start working on fulfilling the instructions given for the General Council’s action plan. He also assured them that he would hold a meeting regarding this soon.