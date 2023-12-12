Magisterial probe ordered into ‘accidental’ firing at police station; accused S-I still absconding

The Aligarh city magistrate will probe the case of ‘accidental firing’, in which a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, at a police station in the district.

The district magistrate ordered the magisterial probe into the case on the recommendation of police even as the accused sub-inspector (S-I) was still absconding till the last reports came in on Monday evening. (For representation)

Meanwhile, Ishrat Nigar, 52, who was injured by the gunfire, was yet to regain consciousness at JN Medical College of Aligarh, where she was hospitalised after the Friday incident.

“To maintain transparency in the case, a magistrate enquiry is being ordered. Aligarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani had submitted a report in regard to the incident while seeking a magistrate probe into the matter,” stated district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.

“According to the SSP, Ishrat Nigar, a resident of Haddi Godam Chauraha of Yameen Gali in Aligarh, was injured by a gunfire from the pistol of sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma against whom a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kotwali police station of Aligarh,” stated a government communique.

Aligarh city magistrate Ram Shankar has been ordered to submit his enquiry report in clear terms within one week to the office of the district magistrate.

The accused SI, Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was the in-charge of Bhujpura outpost in Aligarh, was suspended on Friday. Police authorities said prima facie it appeared to be a case of an accidental firing, but assured a full probe and action against the cop for his negligence.

The daughter of the injured woman had complained that her mother was planning to go for ‘Haj Umra’ for which she had gone to the police station for verification.