Mahant Narendra Giri case: CBI gets seven-day custody of three suspects

The chief judicial magistrate’s court (Prayagraj) on Monday granted CBI seven-day custody of three suspects in the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri.

Anand Giri, Aadya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari are the suspects in the case.

The body of Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling inside a room at Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20. A purported suicide note was found from the room and it allegedly named his disciple, Anand Giri, and two others.

The CBI had filed an application before the Prayagraj court on Sunday seeking custodial remand of the three suspects on the ground that their presence was required to recover electronic gadgets containing incriminating information leading to the death of Narendra Giri.

The agency seeks to recover evidences from various places, which the three suspects can point out in Prayagraj and Haridwar.

“For the purpose of investigation of the present case and also to unravel the mystery behind the alleged suicide of the late Narendra Giri, custodial interrogation of accused Anand Giri, Aadya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari is essentially required,” the CBI mentioned in its application.

CJM Harendra Nath granted seven-day custody to the agency.

The three suspects will be on CBI remand from 9am on September 28 till 6pm on October 4.

On Monday, the three appeared before the court through video conferencing.

On September 23, the court had directed senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail to take necessary steps to make security arrangements for the suspects as per the provisions of jail manual and other relevant laws.

CJM had directed the senior superintendent of jail that on the next date of hearing, the suspect should be produced in the court through video conferencing.