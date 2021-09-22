Mahant’s two disciples sent to 14-day judicial custody

PRAYAGRAJ Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari, disciples of late Mahant Narendra Giri, who were accused of harassment by the seer in his purported suicide note, were sent to14 days’ judicial custody on Wednesday.

Anand Giri was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide on Tuesday evening while Aadya Tiwari, priest of Bade Hanuman Temple, was also held later in the day.

After being questioned for long hours, the duo was taken to Beli hospital for medical examination and then taken to the district court amid heavy security. They were produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate Harendra Kumar who sent them to 14-day judicial custody, said a senior police officer.

The police had a tough time controlling the crowd of lawyers at the district court and escorting Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari out from the court premises.

A case of abetment of suicide was lodged against Anand Giri at George Town police station on the complaint of sewadar Amar Giri. The FIR did not include Tiwari’s name, but his name was also added to the FIR later on the basis of the purported suicide note in which he was also accused of harassing Mahant Narendra Giri, said police.

DEATH BY HANGING: PM REPORT

The post-mortem examination of Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was conducted by a panel of five doctors, which comprised two doctors from Motilal Nehru Medical College and three from the CMO office. Amid videography, the post-mortem was conducted for over two hours, following which the sealed report was handed over to senior officials.

The report suggested death due to hanging, said police officials.

ABAP president Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math on Monday evening. A purported suicide note was recovered from the spot in which Giri had alleged that he was ending his life following harassment by his once favorite disciple Anand Giri, priest of Bade Hanuman Temple Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari.