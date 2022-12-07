Mahaparinirvan Divas: Lucknow’s BBAU organises tribute in memory of Ambedkar

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, organised a programme and a Bhajan Sandhya on the Mahaparinirvan Divas of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to pay tribute to him. This event was organised under the joint aegis of the BBAU and the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department.

BBAU vice-chancellor Sanjay Singh, registrar Ashwini Kumar Singh, teachers, students and employees of the university paid floral tributes to Babasaheb.

The chief guest of the seminar, Sanjay Paswan, MLC, Bihar, spoke about performing one’s responsibilities and duties for a respectable life in society. He talked about moving from research to solutions.

The special guest of the programme, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, chairman, Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, Uttar Pradesh, underlined Babasaheb’s concern related to the arrangement of land for the poor, Dalits and landless. He discussed the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil Babasaheb’s dreams through schemes like housing schemes, toilet facilities, etc.

AIDWA unites to fight Manuwad

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) organised a seminar ‘Manuwadi attacks on women’, to observe the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, at the Nehru Yuva Kendra, in Lucknow, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AIDWA president, Subhashini Ali said, “Today caste exploitation has been combined with class exploitation as crime and criminals are now being seen through the prism of caste and religion,” while citing the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walker by Aftab Poonawala. “The killer Aftab should be given the harshest punishment, but the way hatred is being spread against a particular community in the guise of Aftab is condemnable,” said the politician and member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Referring to the Bilkis Bano case, she said that 11 rapists and murderers of her family were let off even before their sentence was completed, labelling them as ‘cultured Brahmins’. Similarly, efforts were made to save the upper caste accused in the Hathras case.

“Along with gods and deities women should also keep a picture of Babasaheb in their puja premises and worship him,’’ she said.

“Women should be indebted to Ambedkar Saheb, who showed them the light of rights by taking them out of the dark tunnels of Manusmriti,” said Madhu Garg, state vice-president, AIDWA.