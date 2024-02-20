 Maharashtra govt to conserve Shivaji’s legacy: Shinde in Agra - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Maharashtra govt to conserve Shivaji's legacy: Shinde in Agra

Maharashtra govt to conserve Shivaji’s legacy: Shinde in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Feb 20, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The Maha CM was in Taj city to attend Shiv Janmotsav marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj linked to the Agra Fort and his brave escape from there from the clutches of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will be conserved by cultural department of the Maharashtra government, said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde here on Monday.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (in white shirt and trousers) was in Agra on Feb 19 to take part in Shiv Janmotsav marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (HT photo)
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (in white shirt and trousers) was in Agra on Feb 19 to take part in Shiv Janmotsav marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (HT photo)

“Diwan-i-Aam” or the “Hall of Audience” where Mughal rulers used to give public hearing in the Agra Fort was on Monday evening filled with lights. Shiv Janmotsav marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was held there.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Shinde said, “This Shivaji circuit will remind coming generation about great warrior Shivaji. Besides, the forts at Pratapgarh, Raigarh and Shivneri (in Maharashtra) are to be conserved. There will be no paucity of funds for keeping alive the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj,” he added.

