Makar Sankranti: CM reviews arrangements amid devotee surge at Gorakhnath temple

A massive surge in footfall was witnessed at the Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday, a day ahead of Makar Sankranti, posing a crowd-management challenge for the district administration and mela officials. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath closely monitored the situation, issuing continuous instructions to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees. CM Yogi Adityanath visits the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

The chief minister reviewed arrangements related to crowd control, security, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water and traffic management, and interacted with officials on site. He directed them to ensure that devotees did not face any inconvenience.

Earlier, CM Yogi inspected the Gorakhnath temple premises late Tuesday night and reviewed preparations for the ‘Khichdi Mahaparv’. Emphasising administrative responsibility, he said, “It is the duty of the administration to ensure that every devotee receives proper facilities and a safe environment.”

He directed officials to maintain strict vigilance, ensure efficient traffic management, and uphold seamless coordination among all departments. Special emphasis was laid on round-the-clock monitoring, particularly during peak days of the fair.

On the eve of Makar Sankranti, the temple administration recorded a sudden influx of devotees offering ‘khichdi’, a traditional rice-and-lentil preparation, as part of a centuries-old ritual. Pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, other parts of the country, and neighbouring Nepal arrived in large numbers, forming long queues from early morning to offer prayers to Guru Gorakhnath.

Yogi to offer ‘khichdi’ at Gorakhnath temple:

CM Yogi Adityanath, who is also the ‘Goraksh Peethadheeshwar’, is scheduled to offer ‘khichdi’ to Guru Gorakhnath during ‘Brahma Muhurta’ early Thursday morning on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The temple and fair premises have been decked up, with the entire complex illuminated by colourful lights.

SP (city) Abhinav Tyagi said, “All departments are on high alert. Special arrangements have been made at night shelters, and devotees arriving since Tuesday night are being provided with necessary facilities.”