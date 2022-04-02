Make arrangements for live telecast of “School Chalo” drive: UP Chief secy

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed officials to ensure that all the “parishadiya” schools, block-level resource centres and district offices have adequate arrangements for the live telecast of the “School Chalo Abhiyan” that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would launch from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on Monday (April 4).

Holding a videoconference with commissioners, district magistrates and basic education department officers here, Mishra said other functions in districts would be held after the CM’s programme was over at 11 pm. The “School Chalo Abhiyan”, he said, would continue till April 30 with a view to increasing enrolment of children in 1 to 8 standards in government schools run under the basic education department.

“Make sure that teachers go door-to-door to conduct household surveys and encourage parents to enrol their wards in schools,” Mishra told officials. “The enrolment of students has gone up during the last five years following efforts made under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from time to time,” he added.

The chief secretary further instructed officials that the “School Chalo Abhiyan” should be launched in districts in the presence of people’s representatives and nodal officers. “The parents of students who excelled in the academic year 2021-22 will be honoured in every district during the campaign,” he said.

He said principals who came out with the best report card with regard to the enhancement of enrolment of children would also be honoured. “The enrolment should cross 2 crore mark following the campaign,” the chief secretary said.