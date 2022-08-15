Make the best of I-Day celebrations and offers

To celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, following the ongoing series Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a large number of commercial establishments in the state capital are leaving no stone unturned to make the national festival bigger than ever before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the residents are celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the malls, multiplexes, hotels, clubs, restaurants and others are doing their best to attract customers and make them feel special with discounts, décor and entertainment activities.

A multiplex in the state capital has come up with a special menu.

“Apart from the cave lights we have illuminated the entire façade of Phoenix Palassio mall with the Tricolour lights. On 14th and 15th we have assigned artistes to design free tricolour tattoos, especially for kids. Several games will be conducted and winners will walk away with gift vouchers. Stores are offering very good I-Day discounts and some on our request have come up to 75% off on selected items,” tells Sanjeev Sareen, senior director, Phoenix Group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just ahead of I-Day, the Emerald Mall in Aashiyana has come up with a 10 screen Inox multiplex at its premises that opened on August 12. “Besides the décor, we are doing events in which winners will get free movie tickets. On I-Day we have planned a free show (as per the government directive),” tells its spokesperson.

Delicacies in Tricolour theme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a mega launch in the state capital, Lulu Mall too has decorated the mall facade. An art gallery has been set up where images of our freedom struggle and the rise of new India is being showcased. Besides, they will be distributing flags to visitors.

Crown Mall too has worn a festive look ahead of the I-Day. They have come up with a special decore, game zone, exciting prizes and mega discount offers for the patrons, tells its general manager Yogendra Arya.

Patrons making the most of the celebrations being held in city malls

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big discounts are being offered by brand stores at their stand alone outlets and malls. Recent entrant to the Lulu Mall, Japanese fashion store UNIQLO is offering a range of discounts which have been matched with the 75 years of independence.

The make movie-experience special, multiplexes too are offering good deals. “We have launched a special menu for I-Day which includes pasta, Tiranga pulao, kebab zaikedar, trio sandwich and phirni ka mahotsav. Besides, we are offering ₹75 rupees discount on large popcorn tubs,” tells Puneet Gupta, AVP marketing, Inox Leisure Ltd.

A three-day lifestyle exhibition with a food zone has come up at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. “I-Day festivities are in the air and people want to move out, celebrate and dine. So, we are giving them option to break-free,” says organiser Sunny Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Restaurants, bakeries and hotels have come forward to offer a festive ambience and some of them have gone in extent to dish out delicacies in the saffron, white and green theme. “Our team of chefs, led by Atul Shankar Misra, has made several dishes in symbolic themes such as sushi, idli, dosa, raita, pasta, tomato mozzarella, chana toasts, rasgulla, mousse and cakes to name a few. We have set-up gala lunch at out 24-hour Plum restaurant,” tells Bhagwati P Pant, general manager The Centrum.

Regnant Hotel is offering 25% discount to its patrons. “Since we are completing 75 years of independence so we will be charging our guests only 75% of the bill at our restaurants. This gesture is to make our patrons feel special and enjoy their day at our property,” tells Ashish Sisaudia, hotel’s director sales and marketing .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Club Momentz has come up with a musical evening on its premises with Peculiar Busker. Since August 15 is a dry day so things have been kept simple for the day at clubs. “We will be hoisting the flag and go on with normal functioning of the club but the bar will be closed. We have distributed flags and have organised a health check-up camp for our members,” tells Ashok K Agarwal, secretary, Oudh Gymkhana Club