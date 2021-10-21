Man accused of stealing 25L from Agra police station dies in custody

Agra A man accused of theft of ₹25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night during a raid at his house for recovery of the cash. The deceased belonged to the Valmiki community.

In protest against his death, the Valmiki Jayanti celebration in the city on Wednesday was cancelled. His family and community members demanded compensation of ₹1 crore, a government job to one of his dependents and action against the guilty cops.

Later in the day, five policemen, including an inspector, were suspended and on behalf of the state government, the district administration announced ₹10 lakh compensation and sanitation worker’s job to a dependent of the deceased.

To recall, ₹25 lakh cash was stolen from the ‘maalkhana’ (srtorage house where confiscated items are kept) of Jagdishpura police station in Agra on Sunday last. Taking a serious note of the security lapse, additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Ajay Anand had suspended 6 policemen, including station house officer.

SSP Agra Muniraj G said police were investigating the theft and questioning those who were frequent to the police station.

“One of the suspects was a sweeper Arun Kumar who cleaned the police station. He was questioned on Tuesday after being nabbed from Tajganj area. Arun admitted to his involvement in the theft and said the cash was in his house. A police team took him to his house where ₹15 lakh cash was recovered. However, during the recovery, Arun’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared ‘brought dead’,” said the SSP.

“The district magistrate was contacted and the body was sent for post mortem examination by a panel of doctors. Family members of the deceased filed an FIR and sought action against the police men. A case has been registered and further action will be taken on the basis of the post mortem examination report and investigation,” said Muniraj G.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Vallmiki community called off the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations after the death of Arun Kumar, also a Valmiki.

“There is much anger and grief among Valmikis in the city on the death of community member Arun Kumar, allegedly in police custody. We have called off all celebrations and will not stop till his family gets justice,”” said Vinod Allahabadi, senior vice president of Local Self Body Workers’ Union.

“We demand compensation of ₹1 crore to family members of the deceased, a government job to one of his dependents and prison for guilty police men against whom case for murder should be registered. In case the administration fails to meet the demands, the Valmiki community will not hesitate in going on strike, stopping all work in Agra Nagar Nigam,” he warned.

Five cops suspended

SSP Muniraj G said five policemen, including an inspector, were suspended for their alleged involvement in the custodial death. A case had also been registered against unidentified policemen on the complaint lodged by family members of the deceased at Jagdishpura police station.

“We have constituted an enquiry committee which will probe the incident and further action will take place after the enquiry committee report. Meanwhile, five policemen, including an inspector, a sub inspector and three constables who had the accused in custody have been suspended,” informed SSP Agra Muniraj G.

Compensation of ₹10 lakh, job to kin

On behalf of state government, district magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh declared monetary compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of Arun Valmiki who died in police custody. Sanitation worker’s job has also been assured to kin of the deceased.

“The state government and district administration duly considered the demand made by the family members. The state government has declared financial relief of ₹10 lakh for the family of deceased. Beside this, a job has been assured to one of the dependents of the deceased who will get employment as ‘safai karamchari’ in Agra Nagar Nigam,” said DM Prabhu N Singh.