Man allegedly urinates on woman in UP’s Ballia district hospital, taken in custody

A man allegedly urinated on a woman attendant working at the district woman hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Tuesday night. Initial probe revealed that the youth was under the influence of alcohol, and he went to his kin admitted in the ward. (Representative file image)

The man has been taken into custody, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said the woman informed that the youth in his mid-twenties entered the ward and started urinating in front of women.

The women present in the ward objected to the obscene act, but the man refused to pay heed and urinated on a woman attendant who was sitting on the ward’s floor.

The man was overpowered by the guards deployed and took him out of the ward.

On Wednesday, the woman filed a complaint with police.

Police outpost, in-charge, Okdeneganj, Girijesh Singh said that the youth was taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Initial probe revealed that the youth was under the influence of alcohol, and he went to his kin admitted in the ward.

Moreover, district women hospital administration has upgraded the security at the ward since the incident.

“From now on, entry of men into the ward at night will be restricted,” said chief medical superintendent of women hospital, Sumita Sinha and added that action will be taken against security guards for dereliction of duty.

