Man arrested after assaulting traffic home guard in Lucknow

: A man was arrested on Sunday after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a traffic home guard at the Aishbagh-Haiderganj crossing in Lucknow went viral on social media. His car was also seized as part of the investigation. Police said further legal proceedings are underway. (For representation only)

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday when traffic personnel were regulating vehicles at the busy intersection. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Maurya, was allegedly driving his car (UP32QS2290) on the wrong side of the road. When Home Guard Hamid Ali, who was deployed with the Lucknow Traffic Police, asked him to stop, Maurya allegedly got out of the car, grabbed the home guard by the collar and pushed him to the ground.

The viral video purportedly shows Hamid Ali getting back on his feet, only to be pushed again by the accused. Maurya is also seen allegedly abusing the home guard before returning to his car. Several bystanders recorded the incident, and the footage soon spread widely on social media, triggering public outrage.

Police said that acting on a complaint lodged by Hamid Ali, Bazaar Khala police registered an FIR against Maurya under sections 121, 132, 352, 351(2), 324 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police later arrested Maurya, a resident of Durgapuri Colony in Badalkhera under the Kakori police station limits, and sent him to jail. His car was also seized as part of the investigation. Police said further legal proceedings are underway.