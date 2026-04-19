Man arrested for ‘provocative, ‘misleading’ social media posts on Vikas Nagar fire

Police have arrested a 29-year-old civil engineer for allegedly spreading false and inflammatory information on social media about the devastating Vikas Nagar slum fire, officials said on Sunday. The devastating fire gutted a large slum cluster in Vinayakpuram (Sector 12) on April 15. (File)

Identified as Sudhakar Tripathi, a resident of Vikas Nagar (Sector 11), the accused was arrested after four days of intensive digital surveillance and technical analysis by local police. Originally from Chitrakoot district, Tripathi works for a private firm, officials added.

According to police, the action stems from an FIR registered on April 17 after authorities took cognisance of alleged misleading and provocative posts shared on social media following the April 15 fire that gutted a large slum cluster in Vinayakpuram (Sector 12).

Vikas Nagar SHO Alok Singh said a viral video uploaded from an account under the username “News Artery” falsely claimed that over 100 people had died in the blaze, while also alleging police inaction and inciting public anger. “The content was misleading, exaggerated, and had the potential to disturb public order and create panic,” he added.

During verification, police found the claims to be factually incorrect and designed to provoke unrest. An FIR was registered under sections 196, 294, 351(2), 352, and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Singh said police tracked digital footprints that led to Tripathi’s arrest. He was also booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent a breach of peace.

Officials said Tripathi’s bank accounts are being examined, and he is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the posts.

Police reiterated that strict action would be taken against individuals spreading rumours or misleading content, especially during sensitive situations.