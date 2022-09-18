Man arrested for rape and murder of minor in Badaun

A day after a 15-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in a village in Badaun district, police on Sunday said they have arrested the accused. The accused, Jitendra Yadav, runs a confectionary store at Asafpur railway station.

The minor girl’s body was found in the bushes alongside the railway line near the railway station that falls under Faizganj Behta police station limits, on Saturday morning. The victim was a resident of a village located merely two kilometres away from the crime scene.

Addressing the media, Badaun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Om Prakash Singh said Yadav confessed to the police that he started stalking the girl after she passed through his store around 9.30 am on Saturday and raped and smothered her to death.

He said the police have collected evidence that would be helpful in establishing the involvement of the accused in the crime. He said the charge sheet in the case would be filed at the earliest, and the trial will be held at a fast-track court.

The victim’s family members had alleged that the police picked up her body and sent it for post-mortem without informing them though their house is just one-and-a-half kilometres away from the spot.

They claimed that the police had only told them over the phone that their daughter had died in an accident and summoned them to identify the body.

The police had earlier registered an FIR in the case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code (IPS) sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The post-mortem was carried out by a panel of doctors.