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Man arrested in Lucknow for forcing minor girl to convert religion

Man arrested in Lucknow for forcing minor girl to convert religion

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A 19-year-old man was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly pressuring a minor girl to convert her religion after befriending her on Instagram and threatening to post her private videos on social media, police said on Monday.

Man arrested in Lucknow for forcing minor girl to convert religion

The accused was identified as Shoaib alias Saurabh Singh, a resident of Gonda district presently living in the Jankipuram area of Lucknow, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow Police, the action was carried out jointly by the SWAT and surveillance team of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Sarojini Nagar police under a special drive against cybercrime and crimes against women and children.

Police said a 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint on May 10 alleging that the accused befriended her through Instagram and later began pressuring her to convert her religion.

When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened to circulate her private videos and photographs on social media, causing her mental harassment and fear, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man arrested in Lucknow for forcing minor girl to convert religion
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