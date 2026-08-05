Man brutally killed by wife’s family three years after love marriage

: A 25-year-old man was murdered in a gruesome attack by his wife’s family in Amethi district on Monday night, allegedly over a three-year-old love marriage that they opposed, police said.

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Amethi superintendent of police Saravanan T said the murder was the fallout of a long-standing dispute over the couple’s love marriage.

“The victim was killed due to a love affair-related dispute. Three accused were arrested on Monday night, while one accused is absconding and will be arrested soon. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” the SP said.

According to police and the victim’s family, the incident took place around 8.30 pm in Ward No. 17 of Gauriganj Kotwali area.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Kashyap (25), had married Shweta, the daughter of a neighbour, about three years ago after the couple eloped. Shweta’s family had then lodged a kidnapping case against Ankit, but police later recovered the couple and found that Shweta was an adult who chose to live with him. The couple subsequently shifted to Delhi, where Ankit worked in a private job. They have two sons, aged two years and one year.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Ankit had returned to his native village on July 31 to meet his family while his wife and children remained in Delhi. On Monday evening, he had gone to the market to buy items before returning to Delhi later that night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Ankit had returned to his native village on July 31 to meet his family while his wife and children remained in Delhi. On Monday evening, he had gone to the market to buy items before returning to Delhi later that night. {{/usCountry}}

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As he returned home, Shweta’s relatives allegedly intercepted him, dragged him into their house and locked him inside a room. The victim’s family alleged that he was brutally assaulted, his eyes were gouged out, his private parts were mutilated and his throat was slit.

Hearing Ankit’s screams, his family rushed to the spot and alerted the police after finding the house locked. By the time police reached, the accused had reportedly fled through the rear exit.

Ankit was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to Lucknow in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

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The killing triggered outrage in the area, with hundreds of residents gathering outside the district hospital before blocking the Sultanpur highway late at night, demanding immediate arrests. Senior police officers, including the SP, reached the spot and pacified the protesters after assuring them of strict action against all those involved.

Police registered a case against members of the woman’s family. Three accused, including elderly family members, were arrested on Monday night. On Tuesday, police also apprehended the woman’s uncle after an encounter in which he sustained a bullet injury to the leg, officials said. Further investigation is underway.