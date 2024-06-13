 Man dies in Lucknow fire extinguisher explosion - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man dies in Lucknow fire extinguisher explosion

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 13, 2024 08:26 PM IST

The deceased was identified as Harshit Yadav, 23, a resident of Faizullahganj area of the state capital

A fire extinguisher exploded during gas refilling at a warehouse in the Talkatora area of Lucknow, leading to the death of a man on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased was identified as Harshit Yadav, 23, a resident of Faizullahganj, who used to work in the gas-filling warehouse situated in a house in Rajajipuram D-Block.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The family of the deceased alleged that the warehouse was being run illegally where the gas refilling was done. The owner of the company is absconding.

According to ACP Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi, in the initial investigation, the company has been found to have a licence.

“An investigation will also be conducted regarding safety standards and how day-to-day work was carried out,” he said.

After the incident, Harshit Yadav was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, said police.

The family of the deceased has accused the owner of the company of working illegally. “Safety standards were ignored in the company. They used to refill expired cylinders in the warehouse and sell them in the market,” said the deceased’s brother, Gyanendra Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Man dies in Lucknow fire extinguisher explosion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On