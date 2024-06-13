Man dies in Lucknow fire extinguisher explosion

A fire extinguisher exploded during gas refilling at a warehouse in the Talkatora area of Lucknow, leading to the death of a man on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased was identified as Harshit Yadav, 23, a resident of Faizullahganj, who used to work in the gas-filling warehouse situated in a house in Rajajipuram D-Block.

The family of the deceased alleged that the warehouse was being run illegally where the gas refilling was done. The owner of the company is absconding.

According to ACP Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi, in the initial investigation, the company has been found to have a licence.

“An investigation will also be conducted regarding safety standards and how day-to-day work was carried out,” he said.

After the incident, Harshit Yadav was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, said police.

The family of the deceased has accused the owner of the company of working illegally. “Safety standards were ignored in the company. They used to refill expired cylinders in the warehouse and sell them in the market,” said the deceased’s brother, Gyanendra Yadav.