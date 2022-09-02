Man held in U.P.’s Moradabad over FB post announcing reward for killing CM Yogi

Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly posted a message claiming he will give a reward of ₹2 crore to whosoever kills chief minister Yogi Adityanath and tagging it to the Facebook page of Moradabad police. The arrested accused identified as Sanjay Sharma alias Sanju in his 20s is a resident of Manjhola Linepaar in Moradabad district.

Moradabad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hemant Kutiyal told media persons that Sanjay posted the message from the Facebook ID of Atmaprakash Pandit, a resident of Harthala in Moradabad, to implicate him in a case of sedition. He told the police that Pandit was relative of the girl whom he wanted to marry and he was against it.

He somehow managed to get access to Pandit’s Facebook ID and posted the message between August 13 and 17 using internet connection of his neighbour to conceal his identity and tagged it to the page of Moradabad police created by a lady constable.

A case was registered in Civil Lines police station against an unknown person on the complaint of Harthala police post incharge Matin Ahmad. A team of Civil Lines police and surveillance cell investigated the matter and found that message was uploaded from Manjhola Linepaar and arrested Sanjay who confessed to his crime and was sent to jail.

