Man injured in leopard attack in Varanasi, search for big cat on

A 23-year-old man was injured in a leopard attack at Navapura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi district on Friday morning, police said. The incident occurred when Amit Maurya, the victim, went to his garden to pluck flowers in Kamakhya Nagar Colony located in Gaura Kala under Chaubepur police station area, they added. The leopard was said to be hiding in an area near the spot where the incident occurred. (For Representation)

Confirming it, SHO, Chaubepur police station, Jagdish Kushwaha, said the man who sustained minor injuries had been administered first-aid, adding that the forest department had launched a search for the leopard.

On hearing Amit screaming for help, locals from the vicinity ran to the spot following which the leopard ran away and hid in the nearby Karodha garden. After the incident, the leopard was spotted in a private CCTV camera in the area, the police said.

Locals informed the police officials who informed divisional forest officer Swati Singh. A forest team led by DFO Swati Singh along with the police reached the spot that was then cordoned off.

DFO Swati Singh said tranquillizer guns are being brought from Gorakhpur or Lucknow, while the cage and net have been made available by 12 noon. Efforts to catch the leopard are continuing.