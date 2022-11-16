Man killed, 3-yr-old daughter injured in bus-bike collision

LUCKNOW: A 39-year-old man was killed and his three-year-old daughter was left critically injured in a road accident that took place on the city outskirts on Wednesday morning.

After dropping his six-year-old at school, Abhishek Mishra, who lived in the Mohanlalganj area, was returning home with his daughter on a two-wheeler when a speeding bus drove over him, police said.

The police said the deceased’s brother, Ashish Mishra, informed them that the accident took place near the community health centre in Mohanlalganj. Abhishek succumbed to head injuries from the accident at a hospital while his daughter was under treatment.

The police said an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 and 338 (causing grievous hurt through negligent act) and 427 (causing damage to others’ property) was lodged against the unidentified driver.