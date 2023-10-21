Man kills uncle, grandmother over property dispute in U.P.’s Etawah

A man allegedly shot his uncle and hacked his grandmother to death over a property dispute in Dhulbaja village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Saturday, police said. The victims were identified as Ram Murti, 65, and Amit Yadav, 40, they added.

The victims were identified as Ram Murti, 65, and Amit Yadav, 40. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police (SP), Etawah rural, Satyapal Singh said preliminary probe indicated that the accused Satyaveer was unhappy with his uncle Amit for leasing out a piece of their land to a brick kiln owner. “The accused also had some issues over monetary gains. The brick kiln owner was to start work on the land from Saturday,” he said.

“Apart from Satyaveer one more person was involved in the murders,” said Singh. He said several police teams were tracing the accused. Eyewitnesses told the police that Amit and Satyaveer were arguing before the situation took an ugly turn.

Then, Satyaveer allegedly shot his uncle in the chest and then hacked his grandmother to death with a spade as she was trying to save her son, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON