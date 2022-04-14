Man kills wife in fit of rage in UP’s Meerut, surrenders

A man allegedly killed his wife using a hammer and a kitchen knife following a quarrel in Shivlok colony of Kankerkhera locality of the city on Thursday morning, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man identified as Devendra Verma, 48, then reached Kankerkhera police station with blood-stained knife and surrendered, they added. “He was arrested and a case of murder registered against him on the complaint of his wife’s brother,” said station house officer (SHO), Kankerkhera police station, SK Saxena.

Devendra and Pratima, 44, got married some 14 years ago and they have a 13-year-old son. Pratima was teacher in a government school of Nanu village in Sardhana area. Devendra was jobless for quite a long time and this led to quarrels between the couple frequently.

SHO said the couple had an altercation on Thursday morning during which Pratima slapped Devendra. In a fit of rage, Devendra first attacked Pratima with a hammer and then slit her throat with kitchen knife. The couple’s son was also present in the house at the time of incident, the cop added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}