Man shoots son dead in Kaushambi after scuffle
A man shot at his son with his licensed gun after a scuffle at his house in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The youth was admitted to the hospital by police where he died during treatment.
SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said efforts were on to trace the accused Shiv Narayan Singh and an FIR will be lodged after receiving a complaint from the kin.
As per reports, a resident of Sahabpur village under Pipri police station of Kaushambi, Shiv Narayan is a farmer and lives with his family, including his two sons Rakesh Singh and Brajesh Singh.
Rakesh was admitted to a hospital following an accident some days back. It is reported that Shiv Narayan and Brajesh were at home when they had a tiff over some issue.
In a fit of rage, Shiv Narayan took out his gun and opened fire before other members of the family could stop him. Brajesh received bullet injuries in chest and neck and collapsed.
Pipri police reached the spot took Brajesh to district hospital where he died during treatment.
-
BPSC prelims paper leak case: BDO, college principal among four arrested
Four persons, including a block development officer (BDO), were arrested Tuesday in connection with the “leak” of question paper of the preliminary examination for Bihar's civil services, conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, according to a top official of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EoU), which is probing the matter.
-
State govt to launch honey tourism at village near Mahabaleshwar on May 16
The Maharashtra government has come up with an initiative to boost honey production, develop village-based tourism, and underline the role of honeybees in the food chain. Industries minister Subhash Desai will launch the 'Madhache gaav' or 'village of honey' project on May 16 at Manghar in Satara. Of the 1.25 lakh kg honey produced in Maharashtra, around 35,000 kg is produced in and around the hill station.
-
Tejashwi gives Nitish 48-72 hours to clear stand on caste census
Bihar's leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stand within next 48 to 72 hours on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said the opposition would no longer tolerate delaying tactics of his government on the matter. Yadav said both the houses of the state legislature had passed unanimous resolutions in favour of caste census twice.
-
Loudspeaker row: Raj writes to CM over crackdown on MNS workers
Mumbai Irked with the crackdown on his party workers for their loudspeakers agitation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has come down heavily on his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and has warned Uddhav to 'not test his patience'. In his letter, Raj taunted Uddhav and said that power is not permanent and it will come and go and his cousin will not be an exception to it.
-
Nepal local polls: Border along Bihar sealed from May 11-13, train service suspended
The Bihar-Nepal border has been sealed for three days starting Tuesday midnight ahead the election for local bodies in the neighbouring country in its areas adjoining Bihar's border on May 13, officials said. “The train services between Jaynagar in Bihar and Janakpur and Kurtha in Nepal has also been suspended for May 11-13,” said Mohammad Hinayad Hussain, a railway official in charge of with the cross-border train service. Bihar shares a 726-km-long border with Nepal.
