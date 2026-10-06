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Man shoots stray dog dead in Lko after it barks at him, CCTV captures act

The incident took place around 6.30am on September 6 near Green Field School and Vishan Optical in Rajajipuram

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 22:23:19 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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A man allegedly shot dead a stray dog with a rifle after it barked at him in Lucknow’s Talkatora area, with a CCTV camera capturing the incident. Police have now registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident took place around 6.30am on September 6 near Green Field School and Vishan Optical in Rajajipuram, according to Charu Khare, who run an NGO. He approached the police seeking action.

The CCTV footage shows a man in a blue uniform riding a motorcycle with a rifle slung over his shoulder. As several dogs bark at him, he stops the motorcycle and gets off. He is then seen taking out a cartridge, loading it into the rifle and firing at one of the dogs.

The dog collapses after being shot, following which the man gets back on his motorcycle and leaves the spot. Several pedestrians can also be seen passing through the area during the incident.

“The dogs started barking when the man passed through the lane. He suddenly stopped, took out his rifle and shot one of them,” Khare said.

 
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Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Man shoots stray dog dead in Lko after it barks at him, CCTV captures act
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