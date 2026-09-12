Tank demolition debris crashes into Lucknow’s Rajajipuram house

A major portion of a 1,500-kilolitre overhead water tank in Rajajipuram area crashed into a nearby house during the demolition of the structure on Friday, putting residents at risk. Safety lapses were exposed during the work. Debris from the demolished tank which fell onto an adjoining house in Rajajipuram of Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 4 pm while workers engaged by a private agency were dismantling the tank. A large portion of the structure fell towards the adjoining residential property, damaging the house. No injury was reported, averting what could have been a serious accident in the densely populated locality.

Corporator Gauri Sawariya alleged that the agency carrying out the demolition had failed to follow adequate safety norms. She said two overhead tanks in the area had been undergoing demolition for more than two years and multiple times she had raised the issue.

Jalkal general manager Kuldeep Singh said the demolition work was handed over in around 2024, but the Jal Nigam was carrying out the work.

Jal Nigam executive engineer Manoj Singh, who was overseeing the work, said officials will impose a penalty on the agency responsible for negligence during demolition. He added that the agency had compensated the affected house owners for the damage caused during the incident.

Meanwhile, Jal Nigam superintendent engineer R K Yadav did not respond to calls seeking his response on the incident and the safety measures followed during the demolition.