Man stabs elder brother to death in drunken brawl; arrested

A 32-year-old man stabbed his elder brother to death during a drunken brawl late Sunday night, under Ghazipur police station here. (Pic for representation)

The accused identified as Sandeep Chaudhary has been arrested. He attacked his elder brother Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, 34, with a knife after a dispute over some issue when the duo was consuming liquor together.

According to Ghazipur Police, the incident occurred at around 2am on Sunday when the information was received by the police control room.

“Police have arrested the accused brother and registered a case of murder under IPC 302 (murder) on the complaint of eldest brother Satish Chaudhary,” said ADCP North Abijith R Shankar.

“The victim was stabbed multiple times in his neck, chest and stomach. he used to work in a battery shop,” the DCP added.

During interrogation, the accused Sandeep said he was consuming liquor with his elder brother Sunil when they had a disagreement over some issue. They started fighting that further led to threatening to kill each other.

Following the heated exchange of words, Sunil took out a knife and threatened to stab Sandeep, but Sandeep grabbed the weapon at that point and attacked Sunil instead.

Hearing the screams, their eldest brother Satish Chaudhary, 38, took Sunil to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

According to the family, both the brothers were always fighting with each other and would quarrel over even the slightest matter.