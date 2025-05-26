Man, two sons hammered to death in U.P.’s Jaunpur, probe under way

A 55-year-old man and his two sons were allegedly hammered to death by some unidentified attackers at their fabrication workshop in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, police said on Monday. The crime was committed on Sunday night near Newada bypass under Jafrabad police station area in Jaunpur. (For Representation)

The crime was committed on Sunday night near Newada bypass under Jafrabad police station area when the assailants attacked Lalji, 55, and his sons Yadveer, 32, and Guddu, 25, they said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when an acquaintance of Lalji reached their welding workshop to deliver breakfast, police said. He informed the police about the incident. Four mobiles and a hammer were recovered from the site of the crime, they added.

Jaunpur superintendent of police (SP) Kaushtubh, who inspected the spot, said initial probe revealed that the trio were attacked with a heavy object. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

“Eight teams under the supervision of an additional superintendent of police and two circle officers, special operations group have been deployed to work out the case and ensure arrest of those who committed the murders,” the SP said, adding the entire area had been cordoned off.

As per the SP, it is suspected the crime was committed by someone known to the victims because the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV installed at the site was found missing. The family was also being questioned, he said.

A police officer said a case has been registered under section 101 (murder), 103 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of the BNS against four people, including one named, on a complaint filed by the kin of the deceased.

Deceased Lalji’s wife Prabhavati said her husband and both sons used to go to the welding shop daily together at 8 am and returned between 7 and 8 pm. However, they did not return on Sunday night. The family thought they might have got stuck there due to work. However, when they did not return till morning, a relative went to the shop with breakfast.

It has also come to the light that the victims had a dispute with some people in the area, he added. ADG Varanasi zone, Piyush Mordia, and Varanasi range inspector general of police, Vaibhav Krishna, also inspected the spot.

The triple murder triggered a protest by relatives and villagers who gathered at the scene and attempted to block the highway multiple times. However, senior officers pacified the crowd and ensured that the situation remained under control. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area.