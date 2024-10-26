Man uses fake death cert, dupes woman of 21L

Lucknow police arrested a man in Daliganj area here for allegedly making fake death certificate of a woman and duping her of ₹21 lakh. (Pic for representation)

The man identified as Gaurav Gupta committed the crime in connivance with some staff of a private hospital in Barabanki.

“After the matter came to light, the cops at Hasanganj police station of the Central Zone took swift action and arrested Gupta from Babbu Wali Gali in Daliganj. A case has been registered against him under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC which are related to fraud, forgery and tampering of documents,” said DCP Central Raveena Tyagi.

SHO Hasanganj Jitesh Kumar Singh said that the victim Garima Gupta, who lives in Kanpur, had filed a case of fraud at Hasanganj police station on August 16, 2023.

At that time she lived in Daliganj with her family. She alleged that a young man named Gaurav Gupta, 35, got a fake death certificate prepared in her name.

After that, the money invested in a private bank by her mother was withdrawn through fraudulent means.

“Investigation revealed that Gupta had got the fake certificate made with the help of some employees of a private hospital in Barabanki and they also played a key role. Evidence is being collected against other people involved in this entire fraud so that legal action can be taken,” the DCP said, adding the case was not only of fraud, but also a serious case of misusing the banking system.

“The investigation so far has revealed that Gupta was already involved in many suspicious activities. The police suspect that the accused and his associates have committed many more such crimes, and now the police are searching for other members of this organised gang. Gupta has been arrested and presented in the court, and the police are now investigating the case in depth and uncovering the layers of the entire conspiracy,” she added.