Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested

The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned his marriage proposal.

“The accused-- Luv Gurjar alas Dev alias Bittu alias Nehru-- was allegedly upset after the girl denied his marriage proposal. He struck the girl on her head and then fired twice at her. One of the bullets struck in the stomach of the girl. The girl was rushed to hospital and has recovered now,” said SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh.

He said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday.

The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.

Singh said a pistol used in firing was recovered from location revealed by accused.