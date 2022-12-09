Man who raped, killed minor girl gets death sentence within 26 days of trial

AGRA The court of special judge (Pocso Act) in Mathura on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, within 26 days of trial.

The convict, Satish, a resident of Saunkh Road in the kotwali area was sentenced after 57 days of the crime committed in the second week of October. Charges were framed against him on November 14. The man had raped the 10-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, after taking her to his home on the pretext of offering her ‘bhandara’ (community feeding). Satish had disposed of her body in the forest after strangulation.

The body of the girl was found in a forest area near a polytechnic college. The accused had lured her on October 13 evening, before raping and killing her, informed Alka Upmanyu, special district government counsel for the Pocso court.

“The police recovered the victim’s body and a case was registered under Sections 363, 376AB, 302 of the IPC and 5/6 of the Pocso Act. A chargesheet was submitted and trial took place in the court of additional district judge and special judge (Pocso Act) Vipin Kumar,” informed Upmanyu.

“The court held the accused guilty, pronounced the judgment on Friday and sentenced the accused to death,” stated the counsel.

“The court also held the accused guilty under Section 363 of the IPC for which punishment of five years was ordered besides a penalty of ₹5,000. Apart from this, life imprisonment was ordered for the accused found guilty under Section 376AB of the IPC besides a penalty of ₹20,000.

Accused also faced life imprisonment under Pocso Act beside penalty of ₹20,000” she said.

“The court held that the crime of rape and murder of a minor comes within the category of the rarest of rare cases and fit for capital punishment. Punishments under different sections are to run parallel for the accused currently in judicial custody,” said Upmanyu. The accused had confessed his crime, added the counsel.

