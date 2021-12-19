Manage affairs of Christian College, other institutions: Allahabad HC to Lucknow DM

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered the district magistrate, Lucknow, to manage affairs of the Lucknow Christian College as an interim measure as the Society that manages the institutions run by it has failed to discharge its duty properly.

The Lucknow Christian College runs several educational institutions in the state capital. The college is a minority institution established and administered by the Methodist Church in India.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on December 16 (Thursday) said: “This court is of the opinion that the affairs of the educational institutions, particularly, run by the charitable/religious organizations, such as the church and the society, should be conducted in a proper and transparent manner.”

“The properties of the society should not be disposed of in the manner in which they have been disposed of in the past,” the court said. “This court, therefore, as an interim measure directs the District Magistrate, Lucknow to take over the charge of the society as Administrator to see that the affairs of the institutions run by the society are properly managed,” the court added.

“The persons, who are at present managing the affairs of the society, shall hand over the charge to the District Magistrate, Lucknow forthwith,” the court ordered. The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Bishop Subodh C Mondal and others. In the petition, Mondal had pointed out “mismanagement” of the institutions, Lucknow Christian College and other institutions, run by a Society.

“From the facts stated in the writ petition and at Bar, it is evident that the affairs of the Lucknow Christian College, Lucknow are wholly mismanaged,” the court observed during the hearing of the case. “Properties of the church/society are sold off by the persons, who have been/are at the helm of the affairs of the society,” the court said.

“There are number of litigations, which are pending before the Deputy Registrar, Chits, Firms and Societies, Civil Court and this Court regarding mismanagement of affairs of the society,” added the court. The court listed the case for next hearing after four weeks.

Institutions run by the Society

Lucknow Christian Intermediate College

Christian Training College

Christian College of Physical Education

Centennial Higher Secondary School

Lucknow Christian College