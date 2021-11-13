Massive fogging drives to be carried out in Lucknow to contain spread of Zika virus

After confirmation of two Zika cases in Krishnanagar and Phoolbagh areas of state capital, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to carry out massive fogging and cleanliness drives in selected areas of the city.

The staff of health department of LMC has been put on alert. Besides, LMC is also keeping a close watch in areas like Thakurganj, Chowk, Para, Rajajipuram, Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, Faizullahganj, Khadra, TriveniNagar, Alambagh, Ashiana where dengue cases have been reported. The corporation will also organise special cleanliness drives in these areas with the help of local corporators, said an LMC official.

“The LMC will do whatever is required to control the spread of Zika. We are always there to support and follow the instructions of health department and district administration,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

Since the mosquito responsible for spread of Dengue and Zika is same so the district malaria department and LMC will run awareness campaign for residents to keep the surroundings clean and not allow any storage of water, the official said and added that the residents will be told not to allow stagnation of water inside houses, especially inside coolers, tyres or drains.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has directed the municipal authorities to start a massive fogging drive across the city.

“At a time when residents are already suffering due to pandemic, the municipal corporation cannot allow epidemics like Zika and dengue to hurt them. That’s why regular fogging of city areas is important. I will also write to the malaria department to conduct anti-larvae drives in coordination,” said Bhatia.

Till now, 111 Zika virus cases have been reported in UP this year – 108 in Kanpur, one in Kannauj and now two in Lucknow.