Mastermind of solvers’ gang arrested by police in Lucknow

Five people, including the mastermind of a solvers’ gang, were arrested by Lucknow’s Ashiana police on Monday, police officials said. The arrests came after 13 members of the gang were held by police on Saturday.

The solvers’ gang used fake documents to seat solvers in place of candidates in various government entrance exams. The gang charged lakhs from the candidates depending on the kind of competitive exam.

Confirming the arrest, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, Lucknow, said, “We have busted a solvers’ gang that was active in various parts of the state. Over a dozen of its members were held on Saturday while the mastermind and his other accomplices were arrested on Monday.”

The mastermind was identified as Sunil Kumar. A resident of Prayagraj, Sunil runs a coaching centre. Awdesh Kumar, Rajendra Kumar Patel, Girjesh Patel and Devikinanadan, all residents of Prayagraj were also arrested by the police.

According to the police Sunil lured students appearing in competitive exams to hire solvers to guarantee success in exams. He used to charge several lakhs from the students. Once the deal was done, he used to take 30% of the fixed money and prepare fake documents for the solver. Awdesh and Rajendra helped Sunil arrange solvers and prepare their fake documents. The police team recovered a large number of fake documents from the possession of the accused.

The gang also took the solvers to the exam locations. The gang used to pay 25 to 30% of the total fixed money to the solver.

The police have lodged an FIR of fraud (420 IPC) and criminal conspiracy (120B IPC) against the accused. The arrested accused were sent to jail on Monday evening. “Our investigation in the gang activities will continue in coming days, to identify other solvers and people linked with the gang.”