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Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15

Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 02:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Mathura , The death toll in the boat capsize incident in the Yamuna river here has climbed to 15 after the recovery of two more bodies on Monday, officials said.

Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15

Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said that during a search operation, the body of a woman was found in the Bangali Ghat area of Mathura. She has been identified as Monika.

The second body was recovered near the Devaraha Baba Ghat in Vrindavan and the deceased has been identified as Yash alias Yuvraj Bhalla .

In a video recorded just minutes before the accident on Friday last, Bhalla can be seen playing a 'dhol' alongside devotees who were singing hymns.

His father informed police that Yash was a a student and used to play 'dholak' for the 'bhajan' troupe of the 'Shri Banke Bihari Club' in Jagraon in Ludhiana in his free time. He had joined this pilgrimage with the group for this purpose.

Most of the victims were from the Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana district.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15
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