Mathura’s Krishna Janmasthan temple trust to use tech to test purity of metal donations on the spot

After the Ram temple donation controversy in Ayodhya, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan in Mathura plans to install a state-of-the-art computerised machine to test the purity of metal donations received at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple as part of measures to bring greater transparency to the donation process.

The Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura. (HT FILE PHOTO)

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This means devotees heading to the temple must be prepared for an analysis of their offering’s purity and content, for which a receipt with a copy of the test report will be provided to the donor.

This is in addition to the temple management now retaining CCTV footage of the donation counting process for six months instead of one month earlier.

Believed by devotees to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the temple is located in the heart of Mathura city.

Kapil Sharma, secretary of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said this machine can provide accurate information regarding the purity and exact quantities of various metals present in the offering.

This will assist in the safe upkeep, classification and use of the donation, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The Sansthan has already initiated several measures to ensure transparency in the counting of donations, Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sansthan has already initiated several measures to ensure transparency in the counting of donations, Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Counting and analysis of donations is done in a room equipped with sufficient CCTV cameras so that vigil is maintained on every nook and corner of the counting room and every step is recorded. Counting is undertaken in the presence of staff, guards and an independent observer. CCTV recording is retained for six months for which separate equipment and a control room have been established,” he said.

“This machine will also test the metal offering made through the hundis or donation boxes. Such tests will be undertaken in a special room for counting donations under full CCTV surveillance,” he said.

“This arrangement is being made to ensure the purity of metal offerings. Any metal offering will be accepted only after a scientific test of its purity in the presence of the donor at the donation counter. A receipt and copy of the (test) report will also be issued to the donor,” he said.

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The donor will have to sign the report, which will also carry the devotee’s mobile phone number. A second copy of the report will be preserved in the Sansthan’s records, he said.

“The machine will not require breaking the metal and can test its purity in its original form,” Sharma said.

A demo of the machine was conducted in the presence of trustee Shyam Sundar Chaudhary and other office bearers and it was a satisfactory one, he added.

Sharma said that the machine can test the presence of 20 different metals and will become operational from Navratri, which begins on October 11.

Kapil Sharma also said such a machine is already in use at the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain.

Office bearers at the Sansthan admitted that the Ram temple controversy placed them on alert.

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“Till that time, we used to retain the CCTV footage for one month or so. But after the Ayodhya controversy, we have made sure to retain CCTV footage for at least six months. There is sufficient paid staff of about 250 to 300 employees managing things at Sri Krishna Janmasthan to ensure all compliances,” Sharma said..

In July, the management at the Mathura temple had decided to include a shopkeeper when opening donation boxes and counting offerings on temple premises to add credibility to the process.

The Shri Krishna Janmasthan is a heavily protected premises in the heart of Mathura city with the Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) guarding the innermost red zone.