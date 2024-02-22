Maulana Azad 66th death anniversary: Educationist’s contributions recalled, compilation of letters launched

The Maulana Azad Memorial Academy conducted a memorial programme at Eram Girls’ Degree College, on the 66th death anniversary of Maulana Azad, the first minister for education in India. A compilation of letters written by the activist, writer and senior leader of the Indian National Congress, was also launched at the event. Dr. Abdul Quddoos Hashmi, general secretary, Maulana Azad Memorial Academy, addresses the audience at the memorial function held on Maulana Azad’s 66th death anniversary (HT Photo)

Several academicians, scholars as well as former bureaucrats and law enforcement officers were present to pay their respects to the education luminary.

Speakers talked about Azad’s contributions to the Indian education system in his 10-year tenure as minister. He had a hand in the establishment of the Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Academy, IIT, Culture Council and more. Azad was also a journalist, and ran a magazine called Al Hilal, where he spoke of the British policy of divide and rule, and promoted Hindu-Muslim unity, it was said.

In attendance at the event were Shailendra Sagar, former DGP (UP Police); Shariq Alvi, president of Maulana Azad Academy, Khwaja Kaifi Yunus, director, Eram Educational Society, among others.