Maulana’s wife, two minor daughters found murdered at Baghpat mosque

A maulana’s wife and his two daughters, aged two and five years respectively, were brutally murdered inside a mosque at a village in Baghpat district on Saturday, police said. Police at the crime scene. (SOURCED )

The bodies of 30-year-old Israna and her daughters were found when worshippers arrived for prayers at the mosque around 11.30 am on Saturday and noticed blood flowing outside the room.

Police were alerted and a forensic team arrived to collect evidence, while questioning locals about the incident.

Deputy inspector general of police, Meerut zone, Kalanidhi Naithani confirmed that all police resources are being deployed to solve the case, adding that a dog squad has been called in.

The victims suffered severe head injuries from a heavy blunt weapon. Police have stated that preliminary evidence suggests the involvement of someone familiar with the victims.

According to police, the maulana, Mohd Ibrahim, had gone to Saharanpur to participate in the welcome ceremony for Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, at the time of the murder.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all CCTV cameras in and around the mosque were turned off at the time of the murder.

DIG Naithani visited the scene, along with police teams led by SP Suraj Rai. Initial attempts to send the bodies for post-mortem were met with resistance from family members who demanded swift arrest of the perpetrators, leading to a minor scuffle. Following intervention by Naithani, the bodies were finally taken for autopsy.

A heavy police presence has been deployed near the mosque and surrounding areas.

Authorities have questioned the maulana and other close contacts as part of the investigation.