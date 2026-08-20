Maya backs Gen-Alpha in demand for proper school amenities

After supporting the protest launched by Gen-Z, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday backed the protest launched by Gen-Alpha to improve school infrastructure and amenities.

BSP chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

In a post on X, the BSP chief said that it is a matter of great sorrow and concern that innocent children—whose days are meant for laughter, play, reading, and writing—are being forced to take to the streets even for basic facilities for their primary school education, she said.

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Due to the bitter ground reality of the dismal condition of schools across the country, especially in UP and other North Indian states, Gen-Alpha, meaning children born after 2013, particularly school students and their parents have become extremely vocal, she said.

These people are actively and enthusiastically participating in the nationwide ‘Fix the Schools’ campaign of Gen-Z, run by the Cockroach People’s Party (CJP).

After the call of Bhimrao Ambedkar to the deprived community to ‘educate yourselves,’ education—especially school education—has always been a special concern for people coming from the ‘Bahujan Samaj.’

“Under this very ethos, our party, the BSP, in all four of its governments in UP under my leadership, gave complete attention to the welfare, well-being, and education of these oppressed and exploited sections of society, whose interests the central and state governments have continuously neglected,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} In accordance with the humanitarian and welfare-oriented Indian Constitution drafted by Bhimrao Ambedkar, all these families could attain an equitable life of bread, livelihood, education, and self-respect, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In accordance with the humanitarian and welfare-oriented Indian Constitution drafted by Bhimrao Ambedkar, all these families could attain an equitable life of bread, livelihood, education, and self-respect, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that, instead of giving due attention to improving the state of government schools, all governments have mostly turned a blind eye to it and, in a way, hatched a conspiracy to render this entire education system largely ineffective—much like they have with reservations for these sections, she said.

In this process, thousands of government schools are also being shut, against which the BSP has continuously protested. Now after the shortage of basic needs like school buildings, teachers, drinking water, toilets, and cleanliness, the young Gen-Alpha are not only becoming extremely vocal but are also agitated themselves, she said.

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The government of UP and other states should immediately begin paying full attention, with the right intent and policy, to the needs/demands of these innocent Gen-Alpha children for a better education system, and completely refrain from using force against them, she said.