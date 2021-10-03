Mayawati accuses SP, BJP of renaming, closing schemes of her government

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in Uttar Pradesh (UP) of renaming or cancelling pro-poor schemes launched by her as chief minister.

Mayawati was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007, the last term (2007-2012) being as head of a majority government that completed its full five-year term.

Though she didn’t specify which of her four tenures she was referring to, her party leaders said majorly the BSP chief would be hinting at her five-year tenure, as in her previous tenures she shared power with the Samajwadi Party and later with the BJP.

“During BSP government, houses for the poor were built all over UP, including Agra. This had elicited widespread praise. But due to regime change, several such welfare schemes that remained unfinished were not completed by the Samajwadi Party government . Now, the BJP government too has carried on with the same partial approach,” Mayawati tweeted.

“The state and the country have witnessed how due to hugely narrow political gains, the SP and the BJP governments not only changed the names of various schemes that were launched by the BSP government but also closed them,” she alleged.

“This act of these governments would remain etched as a dark chatper in history,” she tweeted. Mayawati didn’t name those schemes that she felt were renamed and stopped by the SP and BJP governments.

Accused by the Samajwadi and the Congress of being ‘BJP’s B team’, Mayawati has of late been targeting the BJP government. On Friday, Mayawati had accused the BJP government over the poor condition of roads across the state as well as the state capital. On Thursday, she had hit out at the BJP government over the controversial death of a Kanpur-based realtor, claiming that he died due to police torture after he had checked in at a Gorakhpur hotel. The UP government has since recommended a CBI probe into the realtor’s death and ordered stern action, including dismissal of policemen found guilty of highhandedness.