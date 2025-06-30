Mayawati alleges 3500 SC/ST students not getting scholarship

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has alleged that the academic career of 3,500 Dalit students is in grave danger as their scholarships have not been settled on time at the government level. BSP national president Mayawati. (HT file)

These Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students are enrolled in dozens of colleges affiliated to the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh, according to the BSP leader.

“There is a lot of anxiety and anger among the people as there is a threat of their future being in limbo as the scholarships of thousands of SC/ST students of dozens of colleges of many districts affiliated to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh have not been settled on time at the government level,” Mayawati wrote on X.

“According to the information received, despite repeated correspondence in this regard by the university and the district administration, the result of insensitivity and negligence at the level of the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow is such that the education of about 3,500 Dalit students is in grave danger,” she added.

Mayawati further wrote, “Since the said university of Aligarh has been established due to the special efforts of the chief minister, it is expected that he will immediately find a solution to this serious problem of thousands of Dalit students by taking proper interest in its smooth functioning.”

When HT tried to contact social welfare minister Asim Arun for his comment, his staff said he would return the call.