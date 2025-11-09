Mayawati brings back ex-national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has brought back the party’s former national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh and entrusted him with new responsibilities. Singh has now been appointed the party’s in-charge in West Bengal and Odisha, signalling a strategic expansion move by the BSP in eastern India. (File)

By bringing back senior leaders like Jai Prakash Singh, Mayawati appears to be making an effort to regain lost political ground ahead of the upcoming elections. With this latest decision, the BSP seems to be hinting that its doors remain open for former loyalists willing to return to the party fold and contribute to its revival.

A senior party functionary said Mayawati met Singh in Delhi on Friday and decided to bring him back into the party fold. He said Singh, who was removed from his post eight years ago in 2017, has long been considered a close aide of the BSP leadership. His return marks yet another instance of Mayawati reversing earlier decisions on expelled leaders.

This move follows a recent pattern within the BSP — the reinduction of several prominent figures. Earlier, Mayawati had reinstated her nephew Aakash Anand and his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, along with leaders such as Dharmveer Ashok and former MLC ML Tomar. A few weeks ago, Nagina MP Girish Chandra was also welcomed back into the party.

Political observers note that Mayawati’s recent reconciliatory approach underscores her willingness to rebuild the party by mending ties with experienced leaders. Historically, several leaders such as Afzal Ansari and Indrajit Saroj had moved in and out of the BSP.

However, analysts also point out that family-centric politics within the BSP had often led to internal friction. Ashok Siddharth was earlier removed on charges of factionalism, while questions over the roles of Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar and nephew Aakash Anand have periodically caused unease within the organisation.