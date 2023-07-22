Politics over Manipur incident worrisome, says Mayawati; SP hits back

Condemning an incident of a group of men assaulting two women and parading them naked in Manipur, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday also criticised the central government and the opposition parties.

“But the politics being done over the incident is also unfair and worrying. There must be a meaningful discussion on this in Parliament. The Supreme Court has also taken cognisance of this incident,” she said in a tweet. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the incident “shameful and heart-wrenching”, Mayawati, however, decried the political bickering over it as unfair and worrisome.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, “The atrocities committed by mobs on women in Manipur are very sad, shameful and heart-wrenching. The state and central governments should punish such criminals severely so that such heinous crimes are not repeated anywhere else.”

“But the politics being done over the incident is also unfair and worrying. There must be a meaningful discussion on this in Parliament. The Supreme Court has also taken cognisance of this incident,” she said in another related tweet.

On Thursday, the BSP chief had said the whole country was worried over the continued violence in Manipur. “The latest incident of indecency towards women is especially embarrassing for the BJP and its government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, attacking Mayawati over her ‘political bickering’ comment, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav said from Delhi that she should join the BJP because she had made the statement to support the BJP.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced online on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men. Following this, opposition parties attacked the BJP governments at the Centre and in Mainpur over the incident.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei and the Kuki communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON