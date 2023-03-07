Mayawati questions U.P. govt on rule of law

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati wondered if the U.P. government, to hide its embarrassment of not having made much headway into the Umesh Pal murder case, will enact a Vikas Dubey-type encounter, on Tuesday.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (HT File Photo)

Vikas Dubey was a gangster from Kanpur who was killed in an encounter. Police had claimed that he died in an encounter while trying to escape after the police vehicle in which he was being brought back to UP from Madhya Pradesh (where he was caught) overturned in July 2020.

The police have so far killed two persons in separate encounters, including one whom the police claimed was directly involved in Umesh Pal’s killing.

On Tuesday, Mayawati wondered through a tweet if the police would enact another Vikas Dubey encounter. The tweet came shortly after Samajwadi Party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav stated that one of the two sons of mafioso Atiq Ahmad, whose name had surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case, may be killed.

“After Umesh Pal’s murder in Prayagraj, what the police have done in a hurried follow-up act is before everyone. The police action so far has resulted in much suspicion. Will the government carry out another Vikas Dubey-type incident to hide its own failure,” Mayawati tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

“In any case, there is considerable pressure on the UP government over the broad daylight murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder. Now, the entire country is watching if the government will follow the rule of law or eliminate the criminals on the road to end crime,” she added further.

Umesh Pal was killed near his house in Prayagraj on February 24. Two of his security guards who were also injured in the attack, also succumbed to their injuries later.

A few days after the sensational killing, mafioso Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen, who had joined the BSP in January, wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on February 28, alleging a conspiracy behind Umesh Pal’s murder.

While claiming that her family had no role in Umesh Pal’s murder had Parveen had also said that two of her minor sons were missing and she feared for their lives along with that of her other family members.

She had alleged that her family was being framed by a senior politician who was upset at her being named candidate for the mayor’s post by the BSP leadership.

The UP civic polls are expected to be held after the dedicated OBC commission set up to finalise backward quota submits its report latest by March 31, the deadline set by the Supreme Court to submit the quota plan in these urban polls.

BJP dismissed such concerns.

“In UP, the criminals no matter who they are or where they have gone to hide, will not survive. The law will catch up with them. But those who are innocent shouldn’t worry at all,” said UP BJP leader Himanshu Dubey.