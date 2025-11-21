Mayawati seeks probe into counting-day violence in Bihar’s Ramgarh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded an impartial probe into the violence in Ramgarh assembly constituency in Bihar during the counting of votes on November 14 and condemned action against her party workers. BSP chief Mayawati has condemned action taken against her party workers in Bihar’s Ramgarh. (HT FILES)

BSP candidate Satish Kumar Singh alias Pintu Yadav won the Ramgarh seat, defeating the BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh by only 30 votes. Singh is the lone BSP MLA in Bihar.

In a post on X on Thursday, Mayawati said, “The office bearers of the Bihar state unit of the BSP, along with the other state units attended the review meeting held in Delhi on Wednesday. The party’s newly elected MLA from Ramgarh Satish Yadav was also present at the review meeting.”

“In the review, among other matters, it also came to light that on the day of vote counting on November 14, vehicles of the BSP MLA, as well as vehicles of the administration, were damaged in the disturbances caused by anti-social elements from the opposing parties. To control the situation, the police resorted to a lathi-charge at night, in which several BSP workers were also seriously injured,” he said.

“…the district police has registered several FIRs against approximately 250 BSP workers and another 1000 unidentified persons. The police are harassing only BSP workers, whereas first there should be an impartial investigation of this incident and only after that action should be taken.”

“The BSP demands a proper and impartial investigation into the incident and until the investigation is completed, no police action or arrest should be carried out,” she said.

Photo of MLA kneeling before

party chief sparks row

The photo of Bihar’s lone BSP MLA Satish Kumar Singh alias Pintu Yadav kneeling before party chief Mayawati during a review meeting in Delhi on Wednesday has sparked a political controversy.

In the photo that went viral on social media, Singh is seen kneeling before Mayawati with folded hands. He is in socks after removing his shoes. Mayawati is seen seated on a chair accepting his greetings with folded hands.

The leaders of the BJP and SP condemned the BSP chief, terming her attitude feudal. The BSP hit back, stating that the MLA was not told to kneel before the party chief, but it was an act of respect for her.