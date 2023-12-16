Mayawati slams MP govt for banning sale of meat in open

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the newly formed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh over its decision to ban the sale of meat and eggs in the open.

BSP chief Mayawati. (AFP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of posts on social media platform X Mayawati said, “Instead of taking the necessary decision of providing livelihood to the unemployed and poor laborers, the newly formed BJP government of Madhya Pradesh has started suppressing those who are self-employed selling fish, eggs, meat etc. in open due to lack of employment. Is this action appropriate? Reconsideration of this controversial decision is necessary.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Not only the Madhya Pradesh government, but all the governments need to work diligently on eliminating inflation, poverty and unemployment etc. Even then, if there is so much objection to the open trading of these items, then why doesn’t the government make arrangements to allot the shops before demolishing them?”, the BSP chief added.

After swearing in on Wednesday Madhya Pradesh, chief minister, Mohan Yadav in the first cabinet meeting ordered for the ban on the sale of meat and eggs in the open. “It has been decided to act against the sale of meat and eggs in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules related guidelines. Action will be taken after public awareness measures,” Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}